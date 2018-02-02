Darius Garland Scores 29 in Brentwood Academy’s Victory Over Baylor

Chattanooga-(WDEF) For the second time this season, Brentwood Academy and Baylor hooked up in a barn-burner.

The Red Raiders beat the Eagles 70-68 on the road last month, and then Brentwood returned the favor on

Friday night at Baylor, beating the Red Raiders 61-59 in overtime.

The Eagles appeared in control in the first half going up 15 points, but Baylor kept fighting back

to eventually send the game into overtime.

Brentwood guard and Vanderbilt signee Darius Garland led the Eagles with 29, while Lorenzo White paced Baylor with 21 points.