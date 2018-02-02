CFC Welcome Another MLS Team to Chattanooga Saturday in FC Dallas

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Major league soccer returns Saturday to the Scenic City for the second year in-a-row.

Our amateur Chattanooga Football Club entertains FC Dallas at noon on Saturday.

Last year the CFC lost 4-0 to Atlanta’s MLS team.

CFC coach Bill Elliott says it’s still surreal that M-L-S teams are playing here in Chattanooga.

Said Elliott:”For someone that grew up here and has been around soccer here my whole life. To have MLS teams coming in to play here in Chattanooga. But not only to play here in Chattanooga, but play against Chattanooga. I mean it’s really phenomenal.”

Those phenomenal CFC soccer crowds stunned the Atlanta MLS team last year as over 12-thousand fans showed up to watch the ‘Friendly at Finley”.

Said Elliott:”I remember the coaching staff were a little confused. They actually thought we were a USL team and not an amateur team, and they didn’t realize that.”

Said midfielder John Carrier:”We did okay against Atlanta. Bill said to keep it tight and keep it 0-0 as long as possible. We did that until number 10 scored an absolute wellabe.”

The CFC may get two practices before facing Dallas, but that’s just fine with the lads.

Said Carrier:”We know we’re up against a battle. To try and score a goal is going to take a little bit of luck and a lot of skill.”

Said Elliott:”I don’t think anyone realistically could have expectations for us, so our guys can go out and play without a whole lot of pressure.”

Said Carrier:”It’s a great experience for the lads again, but at the same time we want to prove ourselves that we are not just some chump from the NPSL. If we do well against this MLS team, then who knows, it may kick start our season.”