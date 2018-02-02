Calls for change grow amid capitol sexual misconduct claims

An Arizona lawmaker who repeatedly harassed women has become the first since the swell of the #MeToo movement to get kicked out of office by colleagues but likely will not be the last to face repercussions.

The heightened focus on sexual harassment and misconduct in state legislatures across the country has led to growing calls for change in a year that already has seen an unusually large number of women expressing interest in running for office.

An Associated Press tally shows that 15 state lawmakers have resigned or been removed from office since the start of 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct. About 20 others have faced lesser consequences.

Sexual harassment investigations are ongoing against other state lawmakers, including in California, Hawaii, Kentucky and Oregon.

