Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting woman resigns

JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska lawmaker accused of hitting a woman during a night of drinking last month is resigning. Rep. Zach Fansler’s resignation was announced on the House floor Friday.

Fansler was under pressure to resign from House leaders for nearly a week, since the Juneau Empire reported that a woman had accused Fansler of hitting her shortly before the legislative session began.

CBS affiliate KTVA reports that Fansler initially refused to resign and denied the allegations. Juneau police have declined to release further information on the alleged attack, KTVA reports.

House leaders had already re-assigned Fansler’s staff and asked that he turn in his office keys.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon told reporters he had spoken with Fansler “at least a couple of times” this week and made clear the caucus continued to seek his resignation.

Edgmon said Fansler did good work as a legislator and it’s been a difficult issue for Fansler, the caucus and Fansler’s district.