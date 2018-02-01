Weather Update: Thursday Morning, February 1, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Several Chances For Rain Over The Next 7 – 10 Days, Along With Another Cold Snap Or Two !



Clouds building into the Tennessee Valley as we head through the morning. Early morning lows ranging from about 30 in the western North Carolina mountains up to the lower 50’s back toward the Cumberland Plateau.

Otherwise, mainly cloudy this morning with the best chance for scattered showers later in the afternoon and into the evening. This rain won’t amount to a whole lot – most will see a quarter of an inch of rain or less.

Colder air moves in late Thursday night with lows near 30° as any leftover moisture may end as flurries on the mountains and for the plateau, but again, don’t expect much accumulation.

Breezy and chilly Friday, with more sunshine and highs only near 40°.

For Saturday, it’s cloudy & cool with mid 40’s, and another chance of rain moving in for Sunday… this will be a bigger rain maker. Highs on Sunday in low 40’s.

Drier and chilly once again to start out next week, but more rain by mid week.

We are still more than 3″ behind in rainfall for the month, so any rain will be a big help over the next couple of weeks!

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:39am & 6:09pm