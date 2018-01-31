Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, January 31, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Several Chances For Rain Over The Next 7 – 10 Days, Along With Another Cold Snap Or Two !



Mostly clear skies will continue through the morning. It will be cold and frosty this morning, with lows in the low to mid 20’s. Great viewing expected for the super moon early in the morning to the West!

Lots of sunshine for Wednesday. Gradually warming up with highs later on near 55. Increasing clouds later Wednesday night and it won’t be as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

Clouds will increase on Thursday with some late showers and highs back in the 50’s. Colder air moves in later Thursday night with lows near 30 as any leftover moisture may end as flurries, but don’t expect much.

Breezy and chilly Friday with more sunshine and highs only near 40. Continued dry and cool Saturday with another wet weather system moving in for the second half of the weekend possible starting as a brief wintry mix with highs on the Sunday in the 40’s. Drier and chilly once again to start out next week.

We are still more than 3″ behind in rainfall for the month, so any rain will be a big help over the next couple of weeks!

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:40am & 6:08pm