Pistons' Blake Griffin says he wants to be where he's wanted

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Blake Griffin admits he was shocked by the trade that sent him from the Los Angeles Clippers to Detroit. The star forward says he wants to be with a team that wants him.

Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed were introduced Wednesday by the Pistons, who acquired the trio earlier this week in a blockbuster deal with the Clippers. They should be available to play Thursday night when Detroit hosts the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Pistons sent Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic and two draft picks to the Clippers. The deal came seven months after Griffin signed a $171 million, five-year contract to stay with Los Angeles.

Griffin says the Pistons clearly want him, and that’s the kind of organization he wants to play for.

