Mocs Open 2018 Football Season at Home Against Tennessee Tech on a Thursday Night

(gomocs.com) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football coach Tom Arth announced the Mocs 2018 football schedule today. UTC has five home games on the slate, in addition to a trip to South Carolina in November.

Chattanooga opens with a popular Thursday night game against regional rival Tennessee Tech. The Golden Eagles travel less than 100 miles to Finley Stadium for a 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) kickoff on Aug. 30.

“We have been working hard in the offseason as we prepare for a tough 2018 schedule,” stated Arth. “Spring practice is just around the corner and Aug. 30 will be here before we know it. We are all excited about the future of Chattanooga football, and we hope to see everyone at Finley Stadium in the fall.”

The schedule continues with road games at The Citadel (Sept. 8) and UT-Martin (Sept. 15) before returning home to face Samford on Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

UTC is at ETSU on Sept. 29, followed by a home game against defending Southern Conference Champion Wofford on Oct. 6 at 3:00 p.m. A trip to Western Carolina on Oct. 13 precedes the open week on Oct. 20.

Homecoming is set for the VMI game on Oct. 27. A 3:00 p.m. kickoff culminates the annual festivities on the UTC campus.

The Mocs are at Furman on Nov. 3, before hosting Mercer for Senior Day on Nov. 10. The last game of the regular season is the trip to South Carolina on Nov. 17.

Information on season tickets and renewals will be available in the coming weeks. In the meantime, make plans to be at the Mocs annual Signing Day festivities in the Stadium Club at Finley Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with further details coming on GoMocs.com.

2018 Chattanooga Football Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Aug. 30 (Thurs.) Tennessee Tech Finley Stadium 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 8 at The Citadel Charleston, S.C. TBA

Sept. 15 at UT-Martin Martin, Tenn. TBA

Sept. 22 Samford Finley Stadium 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 29 at ETSU Johnson City, Tenn. TBA

Oct. 6 Wofford Finley Stadium 3:00 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Western Carolina Cullowhee, N.C. TBA

Oct. 20 OPEN

Oct. 27 VMI Finley Stadium 3:00 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Furman Greenville, S.C. TBA

Nov. 10 Mercer Finley Stadium 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 17 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. TBA