CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police say a person showed up at a local hospital with a gun shot wound.

Police say it happened Saturday night around 10:50 p.m.

Chattanooga Police say 26-year-old Deutrich James suffered a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Wheeler Avenue.

Members of the Chattanooga Police Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating.