The Latest: Team Penske has to stop with broken door



AP Photo/John Raoux

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest at the Rolex 24 at Daytona

4:10 p.m. (all times local):

Roger Penske’s return to sports car racing took a hit Saturday when one of his entries had an issue closing the door of its Acura.

Helio Castroneves started the Rolex 24 at Daytona in second and handed the car off to Ricky Taylor about 75 minutes into the race. There was an issue with the door of the Acura on the driver change and Taylor was struggling to pull it closed. He had to return to pit road for the Team Penske crew to repair the door.

Taylor has been battling the flu this week as he prepared for his debut with Penske.

He was part of last year’s Wayne Taylor Racing team that won this race and the IMSA championship

—

2:40 p.m.

Wayne Taylor Racing has led the field to green in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

The Taylor team is the defending race winner, but has an overhauled lineup this year and Dutch driver Renger van der Zande won the pole in a Cadillac Di.

The twice-round-the-clock endurance race marks the return to full-time competition in sports cars for Roger Penske. His two-car Acura effort is stacked with talent and Helio Castroneves started the race second. He will give way to Ricky Taylor, who was battling the flu and too sick to qualify the car.

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso is making his major sports car debut. The Spaniard is in the race because he’s trying to complete a bucket list of the best events in the world.

—

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org