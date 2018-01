BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Just after 12:30 Saturday, a 911 call came into dispatch about a burglary in progress.

Deputies responded and noticed a man in the hallway holding a firearm. The man then barricades himself in a back room. SWAT is negotiating with the suspect. Sheriff Watson says he is not cooperating with officials.

Just before 3:00 pm, the standoff is over and the suspect, Michael Long, is in custody.