Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Last Updated Jan 27, 2018 3:05 PM EST

Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year. 

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation. 

The decision comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.  

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Wynn’s resignation was first reported by Politico, which cited three senior Republicans.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ringgold Edges Rival LFO 68-66
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Heights Girls Cruise Past Legacy Charter
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Coach Jim Foster One Win Away From 900th Career Victory
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now