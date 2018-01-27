Steve Wynn resigns as top GOP finance chairman

Last Updated Jan 27, 2018 3:05 PM EST
Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee amid allegations of sexual harassment and assault. Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor and led the RNC’s fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump’s first year.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement Saturday that she accepted Wynn’s resignation.
The decision comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. The detailed report describes accounts from several female employees.
Wynn has denied the allegations.
Wynn’s resignation was first reported by Politico, which cited three senior Republicans.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.