Weather Update: Saturday, January 27, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Weekend Rain, Then A Cold Snap To Start Next Week!

Lots of clouds and mild for your Saturday with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Areas of rain will move in from the West Saturday night with lows holding into the upper 40’s. Morning rain will move off to the East Sunday with highs back in the 50’s with drier weather moving in later on.

Behind that front, another cold snap expected through the middle of next week. Highs will stay in the 40’s on Tuesday with lows in the mid 20’s for a couple of nights. More clouds will move back in for the second half of next week with rain returning Thursday night into Friday followed by another cold snap.

We are starting to get dry, so any rain will be a big help over the next couple of weeks! As of right now, Chattanooga is on track to have the second driest January ever in recorded history.

Have a safe and dry weekend !