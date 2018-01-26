Ringgold Edges Rival LFO 68-66

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Fort Oglethorpe, GA-(WDEF) Ringgold’s Cade Naydaley hit a shot with five seconds left to give the Tigers a 68-66 road win over
rival LFO on Friday night.
The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter, and it appeared the Tigers would march to an easy win after they out-scored
the Warriors 21-8 in the second period to go up 32-19 at halftime.
Ruddy Ware led a fierce LFO rally in the third quarter as the Warriors grabbed a 50-46 lead going into the final period.
Contest went down to the wire with Naydaley hitting the game winner for the Tigers.

Share:

Related Videos

46 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Heights Girls Cruise Past Legacy Charter
Read More»
24 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Coach Jim Foster One Win Away From 900th Career Victory
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – January 27, 2018
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now