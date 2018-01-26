Ringgold Edges Rival LFO 68-66

Fort Oglethorpe, GA-(WDEF) Ringgold’s Cade Naydaley hit a shot with five seconds left to give the Tigers a 68-66 road win over

rival LFO on Friday night.

The game was tied at 11 after the first quarter, and it appeared the Tigers would march to an easy win after they out-scored

the Warriors 21-8 in the second period to go up 32-19 at halftime.

Ruddy Ware led a fierce LFO rally in the third quarter as the Warriors grabbed a 50-46 lead going into the final period.

Contest went down to the wire with Naydaley hitting the game winner for the Tigers.