Hamilton Heights Girls Cruise Past Legacy Charter

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Hamilton Heights girls basketball team sure felt at home in their first home game of the year
on Friday night. They beat Legacy Charter 95-33. The Hawks were up 55-22 at halftime.
Treasure Hunt hit a three-pointer to start the third and Hamilton Heights raced on for the easy win.
The Hawks are ranked second in the nation by ESPN.
