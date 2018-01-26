The Hamilton County Department of Education has confirmed that East Hamilton high school basketball coach Rodney English has resigned.
English was suspended earlier this week by East Hamilton principal Gail Chuy as she investigated a parent complaint that English made insulting remarks to one of his own players after the Tyner game on January 19th.
English coached the Hurricanes for five seasons, leading them to their first ever state tournament appearance last year.
East Hamilton High School Basketball Coach Rodney English Resigns
