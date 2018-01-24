Braves Announce Details For Chop Fest This Weekend at SunTrust Park

(Atlanta Braves release) The Atlanta Braves are hosting the 2018 Chop Fest to give fans a preseason opportunity to meet and interact with their favorite Braves players, coaches and alumni. During the weekend, fans will be able to participate in an array of activities including: panel discussions, baseball clinics, photos with players, autograph sessions*, interactive attractions, Braves-themed art exhibits, games, live entertainment and more.

WHEN:

Saturday, January 27, 2018; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10:00 a.m. Leadoff Chop Rally – The Plaza

Photos with FOX Sports Broadcasters – FOX Booth, The Plaza (until 4 p.m.)

10:30 a.m. Throwing and Pitching Clinic – SunTrust Park field

11:00 a.m. One on One with Alex Anthopoulos – Konica Minolta Conference Center

11:30 a.m. Baseball 101 for Adults – SunTrust Park field

Noon “Kids Only” Press Conference – Konica Minolta Conference Center

Los Bravos Spanish-speaking Q and A – The Chop House

12:30 p.m. Grounders and Pop Fly Clinic – SunTrust Park field

1:00 p.m. New Braves Mascot Reveal – Georgia Power Pavilion

1:30 p.m. Coaching the Coaches – SunTrust Park field

2:00 p.m. A Chat with Current Team members – Konica Minolta Conference Center

Mascot Meet & Greet – Plaza Fountain

2:30 p.m. Baserunning and Hitting Clinic – SunTrust Park field

3:00 p.m. Coaches Corner – Konica Minolta Conference Center

Sunday, January 28, 2018; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10:00 a.m. Mascot Meet & Greet – Plaza Fountain

FOX Sports Prize Wheel – FOX Booth, The Plaza (until 3 p.m.)

10:15 a.m. “Kids Only” Press Conference – Konica Minolta Conference Center

10:30 a.m. Throwing and Pitching Clinic – SunTrust Park field

11:00 a.m. A Chat with Braves Future Stars – Konica Minolta Conference Center

11:30 a.m. Baseball 101 for Adults – SunTrust Park field

Mascot Meet & Greet – Plaza Fountain

Noon FOX Sports Southeast, LIVE from Chop Fest – FOX Set, The Plaza (until 2 p.m.)

One on One with Alex Anthopoulos – Konica Minolta Conference Center

12:30 p.m. Grounders and Pop Fly Clinic – SunTrust Park field

1:00 p.m. Selfies on the field – SunTrust Park field

2:30 p.m. Baserunning and Hitting Clinic – SunTrust Park field

2018 Fashion Show – Konica Minolta Conference Center

Both Days

o Braves Art and History Exhibit – The Omni Hotel

o Free Kids Autographs (14 & under age-restricted) – SunTrust OnUp Experience

o Autograph Sessions (*Pre-sold only) – SunTrust Park, Terrace Level

o Player Photo Stations – Below the Chop, Braves Dugout, INFINITI Club, Xfinity Rooftop

o Atlanta Braves Foundation Yard Sale – Concourse Section 138

o Rooftop Gaming Center – Xfinity Rooftop

o On-field activities (Catch on the Field, Throw in the Bullpen, RaceTrac Beat the Freeze Challenge – SunTrust Park field

o Giant Bobble Head Photos – SunTrust Park, Lower Level

Current and former players, coaches and front office executives. Confirmed player appearances include*:

SATURDAY: Jose Castro, Sal Fasano, Mike Foltynewicz, Freddie Freeman, Sam Freeman, Marquis Grissom, Chuck Hernandez, Ender Inciarte, Andruw Jones, Scott Kazmir, Nick Markakis, Dale Murphy, Terry Pendleton, Marty Reed, Pete Smith, Dansby Swanson, Ron Washington, Walt Weiss, Eric Young

SUNDAY: Charlie Culberson, Johnny Estrada, Tyler Flowers, Mark Lemke, Phil Niekro, Eddie Perez, Pete Smith

BOTH DAYS: Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Jesse Biddle, Aaron Blair, Rex Brothers, Johan Camargo, Grant Dayton, Max Fried, Anyelo Gomez, Alex Jackson, Jake Lindgren, Adam McCreery, Greg McMichael, A.J. Minter, Akeel Morris, Sean Newcomb, Jose Ramirez, Josh Ravin, Rio Ruiz, Lucas Sims, Brian Snitker, Preston Tucker, Arodys Vizcaino, Chase Whitley, Dan Winkler, Matt Wisler

*Subject to change

Additional details can be found at www.braves.com/chopfest.

WHERE: SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta

755 Battery Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30339