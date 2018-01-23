Police believe self defense in deadly shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 26 year old man was killed Monday night in East Lake.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Ryan Street, just below the ridgecut of I-24 before 11PM.

They found Taji Webb lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

After investigating the circumstances, officers believe that the shooting was justified and deadly force was necessary.

No charges will be filed.

Webb was last arrested before Christmas for domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance.

