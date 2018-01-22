SAG Awards 2018 highlights

Host Kristen Bell speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Maya Rudolph (L) and Kristen Bell on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
William H. Macy accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for “Shameless” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Connie Britton (L) and Mandy Moore speak on stage while presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.
The cast of “Veep” accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Sarah Silverman speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Allison Janney accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for “I, Tonya” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Laura Linney presents outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the SAG Awards.
Sam Rockwell accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Megan Mullally and Gina Rodriguez (R) speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries for “Big Little Lies” at the 2018 SAG Awards.
SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris speaks on stage.
Mary J. Blige and Jason Clarke speak on stage about “Mudbound” at the SAG Awards.
Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette (R) speak on stage about the silence breakers of Hollywood at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Nicole Kidman accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries for “Big Little Lies” at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf (R) speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Rita Moreno speaks on stage while presenting the lifetime achievement award to Morgan Freeman.
Actress Rita Moreno presents the lifetime achievement award to Morgan Freeman at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Morgan Freeman accepts the lifetime achievement award.
Morgan Freeman accepts the lifetime achievement award from actress Rita Moreno at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash present at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Olivia Munn (L) and Niecy Nash present Sterling K. Brown with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “This Is Us.”
Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “This Is Us” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Kelly Marie Tran (L) and Dakota Fanning speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Felicity Huffman speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson (R) present outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Milo Ventimiglia (C) and the rest of the cast receive the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for “This is Us.”
Geena Davis speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Gary Oldman accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for “Darkest Hour.”
Halle Berry speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Frances McDormand accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Actors Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano (L to R) introduce a look at “The Big Sick” at the 2018 SAG Awards.
Frances McDormand (at microphone) speaks accompanied by the rest of they cast after they were presented the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Frances McDormand (at microphone) celebrates while accompanied by the rest of the cast after they were presented the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
