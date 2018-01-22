SAG Awards 2018 highlights

  • Host Kristen Bell speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.

    Click through to see more big moments from the show. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Maya Rudolph (L) and Kristen Bell on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • William H. Macy accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for “Shameless” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Connie Britton (L) and Mandy Moore speak on stage while presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • The cast of “Veep” accept the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Sarah Silverman speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Allison Janney accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for “I, Tonya” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Laura Linney presents outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Sam Rockwell accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Megan Mullally and Gina Rodriguez (R) speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries for “Big Little Lies” at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris speaks on stage.

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Mary J. Blige and Jason Clarke speak on stage about “Mudbound” at the SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette (R) speak on stage about the silence breakers of Hollywood at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Nicole Kidman accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries for “Big Little Lies” at the 2018 SAG Awards.

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf (R) speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Rita Moreno speaks on stage while presenting the lifetime achievement award to Morgan Freeman.

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Actress Rita Moreno presents the lifetime achievement award to Morgan Freeman at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Morgan Freeman accepts the lifetime achievement award. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Morgan Freeman accepts the lifetime achievement award from actress Rita Moreno at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash present at the 2018 SAG Awards.

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Olivia Munn (L) and Niecy Nash present Sterling K. Brown with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “This Is Us.”

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for “This Is Us” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Kelly Marie Tran (L) and Dakota Fanning speak on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Felicity Huffman speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson (R) present outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Milo Ventimiglia (C) and the rest of the cast receive the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for “This is Us.”

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Geena Davis speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards.

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Gary Oldman accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for “Darkest Hour.”

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Halle Berry speaks on stage at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Frances McDormand accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Actors Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano (L to R) introduce a look at “The Big Sick” at the 2018 SAG Awards. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Frances McDormand (at microphone) speaks accompanied by the rest of they cast after they were presented the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

  • Frances McDormand (at microphone) celebrates while accompanied by the rest of the cast after they were presented the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

    Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

