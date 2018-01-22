Police identify victim and cause of deadly house fire from Friday

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) Cleveland Fire officials have identified the man killed Friday night in a house fire.

James Kline was just 10 days away from his 79th birthday.

Firefighters got the call at 685 4th Street SE around 7PM.

Neighbors helped a woman inside escape the flames, but couldn’t reach Kline.

Officials have determined the fire was caused by clothing ignited by a space heater.

The clothes were hanging from a door where the heater was pointed.

And it explains why he was trapped inside.

The door was his only escape from the room.

