Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday struck down the boundaries of the state’s 18 congressional districts, granting a major victory to plaintiffs who had contended that they were unconstitutionally gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

The order from the Democratic-controlled court gives the Republican-controlled Legislature until Feb. 9 to pass a replacement and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf until Feb. 15 to submit it to the court.

Otherwise, the justices say they will adopt a plan in an effort to keep the May 15 primary election on track.

The state’s congressional delegation is controlled by Republicans, 13-5, even though registered Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police identify victim and cause of deadly house fire from Friday
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Search for armed robbery suspects locks down Whitwell school
Read More»
9 hours ago
2 Comments for this article
Group prays at Bradley Central following complaint about prayer at game
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now