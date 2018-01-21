Hundreds attend the Women’s March in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of people gathered at Coolidge Park today for the Woman’s March.

Marches were held across the country today. Organizers say they were happy to have such support for this event that was held to quote elevate the voices of marginalized women.”

Reverend Alaina Cobb, Mercy Junction Justice of the Peace Center, says “We all know that these issues are important and they are worth discussing but to see so many people energized around them and willing to stand up and put their words into action is fantastic. The march is about equality and part of that means that we need everyone engaged in the fight.

The event began with speeches then they marched through town across the Market Street Bridge and ended with a ceremony back at Coolidge Park.