Eric Trump on Fox News: Shutdown is “good thing for us” politically

Eric Trump said Saturday the government shutdown is a “good thing for us” politically and tried to blame the Democrats for trying “to stop [President Trump’s] momentum.” Mr. Trump’s younger son appeared on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine” with Jeanine Pirro.

“My father has had incredible momentum,” Eric Trump said. “He’s gotten more done in one year than arguably any president in history. And so, how do they divert from that message? I mean, how do they save their own party when they don’t have any leadership, they don’t have any, you know, good candidates of their own? How do they do that?”

Eric Trump blamed Democrats for the government shutdown, saying the Democrats are “absolutely terrified” that his father’s “working like no one has ever worked before to bring back this country, and, you know, fulfill his promise to make America great again.”

Republicans have been trying to blame the Democrats for the shutdown, labeling it the “Schumer shutdown” after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. But Democrats have cast it as the “Trump Shutdown.”

At the White House, dialing the main number got a recording that blames Democrats for holding national security hostage, and that recording promises someone will pick up the phone — but not until the shutdown ends, CBS News’ Major Garrett reports.

The short-term spending bill passed the House of Repsentatives on Thursday but the bill failed to pass in the Senate before the midnight deadline to fund the government. That put the government in a shutdown as of midnight Saturday.

Mr. Trump, who canceled his scheduled trip to Mar-a-Lago for a first-year anniversary fundraising celebration due to the shutdown, tweeted several times about Eric Trump’s appearance. He also retweeted some Fox News tweets about the show.