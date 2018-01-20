Gunmen launch attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel: official

A group of gunmen have launched an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, authorities said Saturday. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CBS News that they believe four gunmen attacked the hotel.

The kitchen and parts of the hotel is on fire, Rahimi said, and Afghan special forces have cleared the first floor. Rahimi did not provide details on casualties but said foreign and Afghan guests were inside the hotel during the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Intercontinental Hotel is typically used for conferences and gatherings. In 2011, an attack at the hotel left 21 people dead, including nine attackers.

CBS News’ Ahmad Mukhtar contributed to this report.