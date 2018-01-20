Gunmen launch attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel: official

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

This June 29, 2011, file image shows an Afghan man walking past the Intercontinental Hotel.

Shah Marai / AFP/Getty

Last Updated Jan 20, 2018 1:03 PM EST

A group of gunmen have launched an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, authorities said Saturday. Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told CBS News that they believe four gunmen attacked the hotel.

The kitchen and parts of the hotel is on fire, Rahimi said, and Afghan special forces have cleared the first floor. Rahimi did not provide details on casualties but said foreign and Afghan guests were inside the hotel during the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Intercontinental Hotel is typically used for conferences and gatherings. In 2011, an attack at the hotel left 21 people dead, including nine attackers.

CBS News’ Ahmad Mukhtar contributed to this report.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Wins 6th Straight With Victory Over Tyner
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials explain why they close schools
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Family Gets Back Lost Purple Heart Award
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now