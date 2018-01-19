Weather Update: Saturday, January 20, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Pretty Good Weekend, Especially Sunday Afternoon!

Some passing clouds , but dry fro your Saturday. Highs will settle into the low 50’s. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows holding into the upper 30’s in many areas.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low 60’s with some afternoon sunshine. Milder Sunday night with more clouds moving in for Monday with showers for the second half of the day with highs in the upper 50’s. A cool down but not “as cold” next with dry and sunny weather expected through Thursday. More rain may move in from the West by next weekend.

This January thaw may continue through the end of the month!