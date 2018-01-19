Walker County seeking buyers for Rossville industrial site

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Development Authority (WCDA) is putting the former Coats American property up for sale.

They are asking for proposals from local business and community leaders about the future of the eight acres in Rossville.

The site is next to the old Peerless Mill on Maple Street.

The WCDA has been contracted by several potential developers.

Submission guidelines are available on the WCDA and Walker County Government websites, or by contacting Larry Brooks, WCDA Executive Director, at (423) 240-1378 or l.brooks@walkerga.us.