Governor denies parole for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The governor of California has again denied parole for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

Gov. Jerry Brown said in his decision announced Friday night that Van Houten still lays too much of the blame on Manson, who died two months ago at age 83.

Brown’s determination came even though Van Houten said at her parole hearing that she accepts full responsibility for her crimes.

The 68-year-old Van Houten is serving life for the murders of wealthy grocer Leno La Bianca and his wife, Rosemary, when Van Houten was 19.

They were stabbed a day after other Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

It is the second time Brown has blocked parole for Van Houten after a state parole panel recommended that she be freed.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
East Hamilton Wins 6th Straight With Victory Over Tyner
Read More»
5 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Officials explain why they close schools
Read More»
13 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Family gets back lost Purple Heart award
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now