East Hamilton Wins 6th Straight With Victory Over Tyner

Chattanooga-(WDEF) East Hamilton posted their 6th straight win on Friday night with a 62-49 home triumph over Tyner.

The Hurricanes were up 11 at halftime.

The Rams stayed within striking distance until the end of the third quarter when East Hamilton’s Jonathan Rogers hit

back-to-back corner three-pointers.

That helped the Hurricanes go up 15 after three quarters.

With the win, East Hamilton improves to 18-3.

Scheduled next for the Hurricanes is a road trip to Bradley Central on Tuesday, while Tyner is scheduled to visit Walker Valley on Monday.