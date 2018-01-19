6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY— A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck offshore Friday in Mexico’s Gulf of California, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the Friday morning quake was centered about 48 miles (78 kilometers) north-northeast of Loreto, in the waters between the states of Baja California Sur and Sonora.

The USGS reports that it struck at a depth of 6 miles.

The area is a desert coastline dotted with small towns and fishing villages popular with U.S. tourists who park their recreational vehicles at seaside campsites.

Yolanda Vallejo, owner of Rivera del Mar RV Park in Loreto, said the quake didn’t even give her a start.

“We’ve felt similar earthquakes,” she said. “No damage. My plates didn’t even fall over.”

A powerful magnitude-8.1 earthquake shook southern Mexico back in September that left 32 people dead, brought down buildings and triggered tsunami warnings.