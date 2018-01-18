Woman injured escaping house fire this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Two women barely escaped a house fire Thursday morning in Brainerd.

Firefighters got the call around 9 AM to a home at 4615 Old Mission road.

One of the two women who lived there said she woke to flames in her room.

She woke up the other occupant and both of them tried to put it out.

But when that didn’t work, the fled.

One of the women suffered cuts and second degree burns on one of her hands in the escape.

She was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

***photo by Bruce Garner/Chattanooga Fire Dept.

