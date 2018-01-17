One of the first African-American Lee University students speaks at “Desegregation at Lee College” event

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Wednesday night, Bishop Quan Miller spoke at Lee University during the “Desegregation at Lee College” event.

In the early 1970’s Miller attended Lee University after the school began admitting African-Americans in 1966.

“We arrive at Lee, I’m amazed. I’m happy because I am at my denominational school it meant much to be here,” Miller said.

Lee University is a Church of God private school.

But attending a faith-based school didn’t Miller wouldn’t have issues during integration.

Miller said there were some that would call him a racial slur.

“There were those that told a person whose name is Samuel G Ellis and myself this is my church and we made the laws of this church the church of god and this is our school and ‘n’ you have no right to be here. Well, I did say to them I said may I ask you this when did your family come into the church of god and they told me in the 20s or 30s and I said well I just want to tell you this my grandmother came here in this church in 1912 and I have just as much right as you have in it so leave me alone.”

Miller, who now preaches at a church, said on his journey through school he did encounter some people including students who helped him along the way.

“It was great to have those people who will walk along side you and tell you keep going forward things are going to get better.”

Miller made efforts to help integration at the school by founding The Evangelist Crusade Team among other things.

Miller said he did eventually start to see a change in some of the people who treated African-Americans unequally while he was in school.

Although times have changed, Miller further explained that the nation still faces race-related issues to this day.