STEVENSON, Ala. (WDEF) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a murder from the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a “shots fired” call at a home in Stevenson on Sharon Drive around 1:30 AM.

They found the body of 38 year old Joshua Todd Smith from Jasper.

Later in the morning, investigators arrested 26 year old Christopher Kenneth McCallie of Stevenson for murder.