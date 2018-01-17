'Cocaine cowboys' smuggler convicted in auto fraud case



AP Photo/Alan Diaz

MIAMI (AP) — A smuggler who flew loads of drugs for Colombian cartels during Miami’s “cocaine cowboys” era in the 1980s has been convicted in an auto fraud case.

Jurors in Miami found 72-year-old Mickey Munday guilty of mail fraud charges Wednesday. Munday has bragged about his drug smuggling days in interviews, and he had starring role in the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys.”

Prosecutors say Munday was part of a stolen car ring that obtained the automobiles through false paperwork. They say he transported and hid the stolen vehicles, similar to his smuggling work in the 1980s for Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel and the Cali cartel.

Munday’s attorneys said he wasn’t aware of the auto fraud.

He served about nine years in prison during the 1990s. He will be sentenced in March.