Wintry weather is back again

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) -Snow, and bitterly cold temperatures.

Winter weather is back, and hit parts of our viewing area pretty hard.

The conditions didn’t keep some people from getting out.

Vehicles could still be seen moving across i-75, as the interstate was kept pretty clear earlier Tuesday evening.

At the visitors center in Ringgold, light snow covered the parking lot and sidewalk.

In Chattanooga, News 12 caught up with a few locals to see what they think about these snowy conditions.

“Oh I love it,” Chattanooga resident Jeffery Compton said. “We don’t get it very often. I’ll be glad when it goes away, but it’s kind of nice to get school out and have the kids home and you know people, they’re friendlier, kinder because they want to help other people.”

“It’s nice. I wish there was a little more of it, because I’m from Ohio and I like the white stuff,” Chattanooga resident Andy Knox said.