Hamilton Heights Jazmine Massengill and Elizabeth Balogun Named McDonald’s All Americans

Congratulations to Chattanooga native Jazmine Massengill.
The Hamilton Heights guard and Lady Vols signee has been selected to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game.
Teammate Elizabeth Balogun was also tabbed to play in the famous All-American affair.
This game features 24 of the best players in the nation.
The All-Star contest goes down March 28th at Atlanta’s Phillips Arena.
