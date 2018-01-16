Hamilton Heights Jazmine Massengill and Elizabeth Balogun Named McDonald’s All Americans

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Congratulations to Chattanooga native Jazmine Massengill.
The Hamilton Heights guard and Lady Vols signee has been selected to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game.
Teammate Elizabeth Balogun was also tabbed to play in the famous All-American affair.
This game features 24 of the best players in the nation.
The All-Star contest goes down March 28th at Atlanta’s Phillips Arena.

Share:

Related Videos

43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Collegedale crews share the secret to clear roads
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
TDOT preparing for both snow & ice
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
The Unity Group holds 48th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now