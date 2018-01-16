Dalton State Forward Carnilious Simmons Named NAIA National Player of the Week

Dalton State forward Carnilious Simmons has been named the NAIA national player of the week.
Simmons filled up the stat sheet in the Road Runners last two games, averaging 23 points, 18 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
He also hit nearly 50-percent of his shots.
Dalton State is currently ranked 13th in the latest NAIA coaches poll.
