Former Vols Receiver Jauan Jennings Re-Enrolls at Tennessee

Former Vols receiver Jauan Jennings has re-enrolled at the University of Tennessee, which might lead to his return to the football team.

Jennings was kicked off the team in November after posting a profanity laced tirade against the previous coaching staff.

Jennings has already met with Vols athletic director Phil Fulmer to discuss a possible return to the team, and new head

coach Jeremy Pruitt hinted that he was open to meeting with Jennings as well.

Now there are media reports in Knoxville that Jennings will be allowed back on the team if he meets certain criteria.

Jennings had 40 catches in 2016 before a wrist injury sidelined him for pretty much all of last season.

He suffered the injury in the Vols first game of the season against Georgia Tech.