Former Ole Miss Head Coach Hugh Freeze Interviews at Alabama

Could former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze be back in the SEC next season at Alabama?
According to the Tuscaloosa News, Freeze was in T-town Monday to interview with Nick Saban, possibly for the Tide’s offensive coordinator’s job.
During his five seasons at Ole Miss, Freeze routinely had one of the top offenses in the SEC.
He resigned before the start of the 2017 season after making inappropriate calls from his university issued cell phone.

