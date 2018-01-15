Florida man charged in chase through 4 Tennessee counties

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A chase through four counties Sunday night, began on Highway 64 in Bradley County.

A deputy says he tried to stop the vehicle when he saw it going the wrong way on Highway 64 at a high rate of speed.

The Sheriff’s Department says the driver blew through eight red lights, just in Bradley County alone.

The chase continued into McMinn, then Meigs and finally into Rhea county.

That’s where the car finally crashed into a field, where the driver fled on foot.

Deputies eventually caught 23 year old Joseph Daniel Valentino from Springhill, Florida.

They questioned a female passenger in the car.

She said she had just picked up a ride from Valentino and had no idea he was driving a car stolen in Catoosa County in northwest Georgia.

She said she was in fear for her life and told him to let her out, but he just told her to “Shut up.”

Valentino faces charges of False Imprisonment, Felony Evading, 8 counts of Felony Reckless Endangerment, Possession of the stolen car, driving on a suspended license and lane violations.

They say he also hit a Bradley County patrol car in the process.

And he faces further charges in Meigs County and Decatur.

Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson stated, “Our agency is thankful to Tennessee Highway Patrol, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Police Department, and Rhea County Sheriffs Department for their assistance during last night’s pursuit. This team effort resulted in the arrest of a criminal offender and the recovery of stolen property from a neighboring state.”