Weather Update: Sunday, January 14, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The cold is back – and sticking around.

Lots of sunshine for Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.

A few clouds late will keep morning lows on Monday in the low 20s

Some more clouds, but dry for Monday with highs back in the mid 40s.

Some light snow showers may pass through Tuesday morning with another blast of arctic air moving with highs Tuesday on around 30°.

Lows Wednesday morning will be in the upper single digits to near 10° with highs only in the upper 20’s on Wednesday.

A notable warming trend not expected until the end of next week.

Be sure to bundle up, again!