HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office added two men to their top 12 most wanted list this week.

Austin Chase Higdon is wanted for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Felony Vandalism and more. Higdon is described as 5’8″ in height and weighs about 200 pounds.

Dominique L. Brown is wanted for Possession of a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Deploy, Burglary, and Domestic Assault.

Brown is described as 5’10” in height and weighs approximately 180 pounds.