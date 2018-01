January 14, 2018, 10:19 AM | President Donald Trump stepped in it this week when he called Haiti, El Salvador, and nations in Africa “sh*thole countries,” preferring that America welcome immigrants from Norway instead. A political and diplomatic sh*tstorm ensued, played out (sometimes without asterisks!) in the nation’s news outlets. Contributor Faith Salie discusses what happens when our nation’s chief executive uses language best scrawled on a bathroom stall.

