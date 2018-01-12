Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, January 12, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) –Winter is Returning later today.

A strong cold front is dropping temperatures this afternoon. We will be into the upper 30s by the evening.

We  could see some passing flurries and mountain snow showers for Friday night into early Saturday with highs in the 30s for the weekend and lows in the teens.

Most of the snow shower activity should be well to our northwest – back towards Nashville – with this system.

More cold and dry weather expected through the weekend.

Some possible flurries later Monday night into Tuesday morning with even colder weather through the middle of next week.

Some of the mountains, especially NW could have some refreezing of moisture early Friday night as temperatures fall quickly through the 20s.

 

 

