LaFayette Beats NW Whitfield to Improve to 16-1 This Season

Varnell, GA-(WDEF) LaFayette got a 44-37 road win over NW Whitfield 44-37 on Friday night to improve to 16-1 on the year.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well, although the Ramblers Jon Morgan had two impressive steals and slams

in the first half. The Ramblers trailed 18-17 at the half before pulling out the victory in the second half.

It was their second win this season over NW Whitfield.