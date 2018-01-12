LaFayette Beats NW Whitfield to Improve to 16-1 This Season

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Varnell, GA-(WDEF) LaFayette got a 44-37 road win over NW Whitfield 44-37 on Friday night to improve to 16-1 on the year.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well, although the Ramblers Jon Morgan had two impressive steals and slams
in the first half. The Ramblers trailed 18-17 at the half before pulling out the victory in the second half.
It was their second win this season over NW Whitfield.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
ETSU Closes Game on 10-1 Run to Beat UTC Women 65-58
Read More»
3 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Tractor Trailer crashes close I 40 in West Tennessee
Read More»
10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga VA needs volunteers
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now