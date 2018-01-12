Is your local Sam's club closing? Check this list

Walmart (WMT) on Thursday abruptly closed 63 Sam’s Club locations at the same time it gave other workers a raise to $11 an hour.
Some locations are closed already, according to reports, with Walmart planning to convert a dozen of them into online fulfillment centers, the company said. The rest are set to close in the coming weeks. Prior to the closures, Sam’s Club operated about 650 locations.
The closures affect stores in Alaska, New Jersey, upstate New York, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. On social media, some people reported showing up to work only to be told that their location was closing, with nearly no advance notice.
Walmart did not confirm a list of locations set to close, but multiple media reports, including Business Insider, have come up with a list. Here are the Sam’s Clubs locations that are reportedly closing.
- 8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
- 1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
- 48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701
- 3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210
- 2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194
- 5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
- 1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286
- 15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- 3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821
- 17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
- 12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680
- 12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342
- 69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042
- 2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477
- 355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730
- 7233 N Seacrest Blvd, Lantana, FL 33462
- 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
- 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038
- 501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510
- 21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443
- 6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
- 808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540
- 900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
- 1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090
- 460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446
- 3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- 10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
- 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526
- 9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- 9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
- 1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MA 01607
- 340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911
- 32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- 3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426
- 2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560
- 11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874
- 81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
- 1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ 08540
- 2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224
- 720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701
- 700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626
- 1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
- 5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360
- 1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560
- 4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
- 9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140
- 1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, 00617, Puerto Rico
- Carr 830, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, 00957
- Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, 00741, Puerto Rico
- 615 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209
- 1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111
- 1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
- 13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
- 22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357
- 12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
- 741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
- 4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
- 901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
- 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001
- 13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
- 7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719
- 1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214
