Is your local Sam's club closing? Check this list

Walmart (WMT) on Thursday abruptly closed 63 Sam’s Club locations at the same time it gave other workers a raise to $11 an hour.

Some locations are closed already, according to reports, with Walmart planning to convert a dozen of them into online fulfillment centers, the company said. The rest are set to close in the coming weeks. Prior to the closures, Sam’s Club operated about 650 locations.

The closures affect stores in Alaska, New Jersey, upstate New York, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. On social media, some people reported showing up to work only to be told that their location was closing, with nearly no advance notice.

Walmart did not confirm a list of locations set to close, but multiple media reports, including Business Insider, have come up with a list. Here are the Sam’s Clubs locations that are reportedly closing.