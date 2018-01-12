Has flu season, in full swing, reached its height?

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

NEW YORK (AP) — Flu is now widespread in every state except Hawaii, but the good news is the flu season appears to be peaking.

U.S. health officials on Friday said plenty of people are getting sick, and the flu has hit epidemic levels – just as it does most winters.

But an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows patient traffic for the flu is no longer increasing the way it did in December.

Health officials say it’s shaping up to be a bad season overall, dominated by a nasty type of flu bug that can cause severe illness in young children and seniors. They won’t know how well the flu shot worked until next month.

Share:

Related Videos

7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Titans Look to Overthrow NFL Dynasty in the Playoffs
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Cleveland Beats Rival Bradley Central in HS Wrestling Showdown
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County Sheriff’s attorney reacts to dropped charges
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now