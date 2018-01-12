Chilly temps return to the Scenic City

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chilly temperatures make their way back into the scenic city Friday.

The cooler weather brought with it wind and a few flurries.

Tennessee Department of Transportation workers and some public works departments spent their day monitoring the roadways.

Chattanooga didn’t quite get the wintry weather like other parts of the state.

News 12 caught up with one family traveling from Nashville.

They made a quick stop in Chattanooga.

Their S.U.V. was covered in ice after facing snow and heavy traffic coming out of Nashville.

“The weather was crazy the snow was everywhere there was also one truck and he spun around and was all in the mud he couldn’t get out,” Dieuseul Stcyr said. “The traffic is terrible when it’s cold because everybody got to drive slow and you’ve got to be cautious of the speed limit that you go.”

Because of the temperatures, and the weather, the “W” road and Roberts Mill road are closed.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said they will be closed until mid morning tomorrow, or later, depending on the weather.