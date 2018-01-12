Baylor Upsets Top Ranked McCallie 54-51

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor handed number one ranked McCallie their first loss of the year on Friday beating the Blue Tornado

54-51 at the McCallie school. The win snapped the Blue Tornado’s 17 game winning streak.

The Red Raiders had a hot night behind the arc, especially Beyuan Hendricks, who had four treys before the halfway point of the second quarter.

Baylor built a 40-30 lead going into the fourth quarter, and they hit their foul shots down the stretch to preserve

the 54-51 victory.