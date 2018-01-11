Walmart announces wage increase, bonuses after GOP tax cut

Walmart (WMT), the largest private employer in the country, said it will raise its starting wages for U.S. store workers and offer some employees bonuses following passage of tax cuts in Washington

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant plans to raise the starting wage for employees from $9 to $11 per hour and give some employees bonuses of up to $1,000.

“As you know, the President and Congress have approved a lower business tax rate. Given these changes, we have an opportunity to accelerate a few pieces of our investment plan,” CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. “Associates that don’t benefit from the new starting wage increase are eligible for the bonus and it will range from $200 to $1,000 depending on your length of service.”

Here’s how we’re sharing our tax savings with our associates: https://t.co/aYKBcwxntM pic.twitter.com/lWUvtFGn9F — Walmart Newsroom (@WalmartNewsroom) January 11, 2018

Full and part-time hourly associates who have been at the company for 20 years or more will be eligible for the $1,000 bonus.

The new wages start February 17, 2018 and apply to hourly associates in U.S. stores, Sam’s Clubs, logistics and Home Office. Additionally, the company announced it will grant 10 weeks maternity leave and six weeks paid parental leave to full-time hourly associates, including leave for parents who adopt. McMillon said for eligible employees, Walmart will also contribute $5,000 to the cost of adoption.