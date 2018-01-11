Titans Look to Overthrow NFL Dynasty in the Playoffs

The Titans got the playoff upset last week in Kansas City, but can they get the monster playoff upset this week against New England?

The Patriots have won two of the last three Super Bowls, and they’re favored to beat Tennessee by 13 points.

The Patriots are the defending Super Bowl Champs. An NFL dynasty, and the Titans want to overthrow it.

Said Titans head coach Mike Mularkey:”I just don’t think we are intimidated by anybody. If that makes us dangerous then so be it. Nobody intimidates us.”

Said Titans safety Kevin Byard:”I mean the confidence just comes from I feel like we just know that we can go into building to beat a team. I don’t care who it is.”

Said Titans linebacker Derrick Morgan:”If you want to get to the next level as a franchise, we have to win games like this. I think everybody understands what’s at stake. It’s one of those games we’ve got to win.”

The Titans certainly are not at the Patriots level, but their level of play impresses Bill Belichick.

Said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick:”They’ve got some big runs to ice games at the end of the Houston game and Indianapolis game. Run the clock out. Run for long touchdowns. (Marcus) Mariota has done a great job for them. They’ve played well in critical situations. That’s why they are here.”

New England is here again in the playoffs because of Tom Brady.

He led the NFL this season with over 4,500 yards passing.

Said Titans defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau:”One thing you’ve got to try to do is not let him read you like a book.”

Said Mularkey:”You know him. He’s not going to hold it for very long. You can’t get frustrated by how quick he gets rid of the ball. We’ve got to do a good job. It’s a quick passing game.”

Said LeBeau:”His quarterback is one of the best that has ever played. They are always going to be a formidable opponent. But they are not unbeaten. Somebody got in there and scored a few more points than they did. That’s the goal.”